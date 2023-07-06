 Obituary Notices – July 6, 2023 – The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – July 6, 2023

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral HomeThomas Howard Danner; Sonya Ransier; Eugene Gordon Amar; Marianna Vining Tornay; Yong Kun Hong; Peter Alan Dyroff; Elsie Marie Anderson; Clara Lucille Whiting; Chong Hui Sin; Edward Montejano; Alene Bryant; Vera I. Bykova; Kyung Ae Chun; Justice R. Rice; Nikolay V. Rudenko; Johnnie Brice Cunningham Jr.; William Taylor Reeder; Barbara Adele Andreason; Kimberly Luane Meckes; Eliza Brock.

Fir Lane Memorial Park: Jesse L. Winters.

Scott Funeral Home: Dwayne T. Bowman; Mary Kathleen McCoy.

Funeral Alternatives of Washington: Thomas A. Andres Jr.

