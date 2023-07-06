Letter: “No Events” – The Suburban Times

My oldest daughter and I sat in church yesterday wiping away tears.

The passage of scripture the pastor was preaching from, in his series through I Thessalonians, contained words to the effect, ‘I want you to know how it is with loved ones who’ve died so that your sorrow is not without hope.’

I don’t usually have a handkerchief in my pocket, but thankfully this day I did. For the next 30 minutes I was going to use it often.

When it came time for communion I went and got mine and returning, I opened the sealed top.

There was not one small piece of bread.

There were two.

More tears. My wife who I had lost to cancer not three months ago, had, in effect, sent me a message from heaven.

We’re still sharing together. She’s just a bit farther away right now.

So it was that as I scrolled through my phone calendar this morning, I noticed on July 22 that the calendar said “No events.”

But there is an event on July 22. It’s our wedding anniversary.

And it’s not like I need it to remind me of the importance of that date.

It’s just that there’s no way I was going to leave it empty.

My heart will be.

But not my calendar.