 Letter: “No Events” – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: “No Events”

· · Leave a Comment ·

My oldest daughter and I sat in church yesterday wiping away tears. 

The passage of scripture the pastor was preaching from, in his series through I Thessalonians, contained words to the effect, ‘I want you to know how it is with loved ones who’ve died so that your sorrow is not without hope.’

I don’t usually have a handkerchief in my pocket, but thankfully this day I did.  For the next 30 minutes I was going to use it often.

When it came time for communion I went and got mine and returning, I opened the sealed top. 

There was not one small piece of bread.

There were two.

More tears.  My wife who I had lost to cancer not three months ago, had, in effect, sent me a message from heaven.

We’re still sharing together.  She’s just a bit farther away right now.

So it was that as I scrolled through my phone calendar this morning, I noticed on July 22 that the calendar said “No events.”

But there is an event on July 22.  It’s our wedding anniversary. 

And it’s not like I need it to remind me of the importance of that date. 

It’s just that there’s no way I was going to leave it empty.

My heart will be. 

But not my calendar.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *