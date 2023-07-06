City Launches New Food Truck Licenses – The Suburban Times

Puyallup, WA – The City of Puyallup has recently launched a new food truck license, which will allow food trucks to operate in downtown Puyallup. This new licensing system creates a faster, more efficient way for food truck operators to sell their items in the City limits. With just one quick, easy, application, a food truck can obtain its license to operate in Puyallup.

This new license system is the natural evolution of the Food Truck Pilot Program, which was launched in 2019 to enhance downtown with additional dining options. The pilot program, which required food truck operators to obtain a permit, involved several steps of review and was often mired in paperwork and long wait times. After several years of successful implementation, the City decided to make the pilot program permanent. In June, the City Council passed an ordinance that enshrines food trucks in the municipal code and made the program permanent through a license.

“I think one of the clear things we learned was that Puyallup really loves its food trucks,” says Meredith Neal, City Economic Development Manager. “Since launching the pilot program, we’ve received a lot of positive feedback from both the business community and residents. Adding amenities like food trucks enhances the character of downtown and it also creates more dining options for residents and visitors.”

The City also worked closely with the Washington State Food Truck Association during the Pilot Program’s implementation to ensure that food truck applicant concerns were addressed. Lori Johnson, Executive Director of the association, elaborates.

“The Washington State Food Truck Association appreciates the work done by the City of Puyallup regarding the creation of new food truck regulations,” says Lori Johnson, Executive Director of the Washington State Food Trucks Association (WSFTA). “The WSFTA assisted in the implementation of a food truck pilot program which helped determine the best ways to utilize mobile food vendors within the City, in a way that met public demand while respecting existing businesses within the City. This collaborative approach between business and local government should be a model for other cities.”

Food truck operators that wish to obtain a license through the City can apply online through the City’s website. Once completed, applicants will receive their license, which is good for one year. In addition to the City’s license, operators will need to obtain a license from Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and an Operations Permit from Central Pierce Fire and Rescue. These are separate from the City and must be obtained from those respective agencies.

Applicants will need to abide by some important rules to get their license, including where they can operate. For the full list of rules and guidelines, please visit the City’s website.

“When we implemented these restrictions during the pilot program, the food trucks did a really good job of complying with them and adjusting based on feedback,” says Neal. “I think it shows that they want to be a part of our community and for this program to be successful too.”

For more information about the City’s Food Truck License program, please visit CityofPuyallup.org. For questions, please contact Meredith Neal at mneal@puyallupwa.gov.