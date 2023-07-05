TCC Begins Construction of New Center for Innovative Learning and Engagement – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College (TCC) is beginning construction of its new Center for Innovative Learning and Engagement (CILE) this summer. A groundbreaking event will be held 4-5 p.m. Aug. 3 at the construction site and in the nearby Campus Commons.

Located off Mildred Street, the three-story, 51,000 square foot building will replace Buildings 10 and F1. It will house the college’s business, humanities, and social sciences programs and will include classrooms, offices, and shared spaces. Korsmo construction will serve as the general contractor and construction manager for the project. Get construction updates and watch the building go up via the 24/7 webcam installed at the construction site here.

“We thank the 2023 State Legislature, which approved $39.3 million in funds for construction of the new building this past session,” said TCC President Dr. Ivan L. Harrell, II. “A TCC team, comprised of leadership and members representing faculty and staff committees, has been working with the state and the design and construction teams to design this cohesive building in a way that centers sustainability and equity.”

Timeline

TCC will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new building Aug. 3, 2023.

The campus will remain under heavy construction for a year and a half, until the project ends with the opening of the CILE and the demolition of Building F1 in January of 2025.

Building Highlights

Sustainable design, meeting LEED Silver standards at minimum.

Covered outdoor classroom

Anthropology lab

Mock courtroom

Collaborative learning spaces on every level

Roof-mounted 80kW Solar PV array

Landscaping with native plannings, edible regional oplantings, and visible rainwater management.

Campus and Community Impacts

The area around Building 10 has been fenced off from the main campus walkway to the Mildred Street Sidewalk. TCC Parking Lot “D” has been enclosed and will serve as the construction staging area. There will be some dust and noise from the project during work hours, which will be 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in summer, with extension to 5:30 p.m. possible on some days. Aside from that, impacts are expected to be minimal. No entrances to TCC’s parking lots will be closed, and the main campus walkway will remain open throughout construction.