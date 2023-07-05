Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures resume July 5 in DuPont – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 in DuPont overnight Wednesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 6. Additional night closures are planned for the week of July 10.

Daytime lane closures are scheduled for a section of Steilacoom-DuPont Road between Station Drive and Pendleton Avenue in DuPont. Alternating one-lane traffic will be in place on Thursday, July 13 and Friday, July 14 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The closures allow geotechnical drill crews to get measurements in advance of the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements project.

The work schedule is subject to change. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app, the WSDOT statewide travel map and the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.

I-5 lane closures from Mounts Road in DuPont to 41st Division Drive at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

One lane of northbound I-5 will close from:

7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, Wednesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 6.

7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, Monday, July 10 to Thursday, July 13.

One lane of southbound I-5 will close from:

8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, Wednesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 6.

8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, Monday, July 10 to Thursday, July 13.

Ramp closures: July 5-6 and week of July 10

Emergency responders will have access to ramps during overnight closures.

The southbound I-5 off-ramp to Mounts Road (exit 116) will close from:

8 p.m. Thursday, July 6 to 4:30 a.m. Friday, July 7.

9 p.m. Friday, July 7 to 6:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8.

Travelers will detour on southbound I-5 to Marvin Road Southeast at exit 111 and return to northbound I-5 and exit to Mounts Road.

The Center Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from:

8 p.m. Thursday, July 6 to 4:30 a.m. Friday, July 7.

9 p.m. Friday, July 7 to 6:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8.

Travelers will detour to northbound I-5, to the Steilacoom-DuPont Road exit then return to southbound I-5.

The southbound I-5 off-ramp to Center Drive (exit 118) will close from:

8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, Monday, July 10 to Thursday, July 13.

Travelers will detour on southbound I-5 to the Mounts Road off-ramp and return to northbound I-5 and exit at Center Drive.

The Steilacoom-DuPont Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from:

7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 to 4:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6.

Travelers will detour on southbound I-5 to the Center Drive off-ramp, then return north on I-5.

The southbound I-5 off-ramp to Steilacoom-DuPont Road (exit 119) will close from:

8 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 to 4:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6.

Travelers will detour on southbound I-5 to the Center Drive off-ramp, then return north on I-5 to exit 119 and Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

The Steilacoom-DuPont Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from: