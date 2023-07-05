 Emergency utility repairs require lane closures on SR 167/River Road East in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Emergency utility repairs require lane closures on SR 167/River Road East in Pierce County

· · Leave a Comment ·

Travelers using State Route 167/River Road East between Tacoma and Puyallup can expect congestion due to emergency utility repairs.

To make repairs, crews will close lanes in both directions of the highway at Gay Road East and 50th Avenue East. 

People will see around-the-clock lane closures except the afternoon commute times between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. through Friday, July 7. Travelers can also expect occasional 5-minute traffic stops in each direction.

Please slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones to keep crews and all roadway users safe.

Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *