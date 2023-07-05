Emergency utility repairs require lane closures on SR 167/River Road East in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Travelers using State Route 167/River Road East between Tacoma and Puyallup can expect congestion due to emergency utility repairs.

To make repairs, crews will close lanes in both directions of the highway at Gay Road East and 50th Avenue East.

People will see around-the-clock lane closures except the afternoon commute times between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. through Friday, July 7. Travelers can also expect occasional 5-minute traffic stops in each direction.

Please slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones to keep crews and all roadway users safe.

