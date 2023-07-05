Eatonville Football Team and Coaches Earns $5,000 Donation – The Suburban Times

The picturesque town of Eatonville.

In the picturesque town of Eatonville, an unusual narrative unfolds, showcasing the resolute commitment of a community and the transformative influence of youth development. On a beautiful Thursday morning, Peg and I embarked on a journey to witness the impact of teamwork and community engagement.

We were on our way to the home of Jim and Deb Sharbono, owners of Share Investments, a family business that operates multiple warehouse facilities throughout the region. Jim and Deb embody the giving back ethic, as evidenced by their involvement in preserving horse trails and rehabilitating bridges near Mount Rainier. Their love for the Pacific Northwest is evidenced by their recent purchase of a home complete with a corral and stable nestled within vast acres of pastureland.

A home complete with a corral and stable nestled within vast acres of pastureland.

However, our focus that day shifted towards the remarkable bond forged between the Eatonville High School Football team and their esteemed coach, Rex Norris. Their collective endeavor surpassed the boundaries of sports, delving into the reality of character development and community enrichment. Eager anticipation hung in the air as fifty young athletes, led by Coach Norris, along with tractor driving volunteers who the rocks to sizable piles, gathered on the field. They were ready to begin a dirty job that reflects positively on the coaches, the team captains and the total team's commitment to getting the job done and earning a $5000 donation from Jim and Deb Sharbono's business, Share Investments.

The mission extended beyond the rock picking. Their commitment reflected the power of unity and commitment to experience the tangible results of their hard work. The volunteers who manned the tractors contributed mightily to the efforts. Through the day, the teams' laughter and Sharbono's encouragement kept the work going. Throughout the day, their laughter echoed across the fields.

As noon rolled around, the aroma of a well-deserved hamburger and hot dog lunch, complete with salads and drinks brought the weary workers to rest. They transformed a dirty and tiring job into a commitment for their High School, their team, and a demonstration of their grit and commitment to their futures. During lunch, the players and Coach Norris engaged in conversations, exchanging stories and hopes for the future.

As noon rolled around, the aroma of a well-deserved hamburger and hot dog lunch, complete with salads and drinks brought the weary workers to rest. During lunch, the players and Coach Norris engaged in conversations, exchanging stories and hopes for the future. Eatonville High School is a remarkable and dedicated school.

At the conclusion of the day, a significant contribution awaited Coach Norris and the team. Jim and Deb Sharbono gave the group a $5000 check from Share Investments. The contribution would provide the team with professional-grade football uniforms and gear for the upcoming season, instilling a sense of pride and unity as they proudly represent Eatonville on the football field.

Peg and I reflected on the overwhelming commitment the volunteer tractor drivers, the coaches and team members as well as Jim and Deb Sharbono have shown. Eatonville High School is a remarkable and dedicated school with its focus on career planning, an impressive graduation rate and innovative programs designed to equip students for success.

Eatonville, a tight knit community and with a resounding good spirit and work ethic, the coaches and co-captains and team members, along with Jim and Deb Sharbono’s generosity, show the power of collective action, team building and youth development.