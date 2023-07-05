50 years ago in Point Defiance Park – The Suburban Times

50 years ago! Mary and Howard Harmon are pictured enjoying the beauty of Point Defiance Park on July 1, 1973. Mr. Harmon was retiring on September 1st of that year as director of horticulture and supervisor of Pt. Defiance after serving more than 33 years with the Park District.
