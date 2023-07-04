Public Hearing: Proposed Transit Development Plan – The Suburban Times

A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, July 10, 2023. The Board meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom.

The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comment on Pierce Transit’s draft edition of the Transit Development Plan (TDP) covering 2023-2028. The proposed plan may be viewed at https://www.piercetransit.org/documents/.

Details on how to provide comments during the public hearing can be located on the July 10, 2023, meeting agenda by visiting https://www.piercetransit.org/board-meetings/ after July 5, 2023. Those wishing to submit written comments may send comments to Erik Jaszewski, Senior Planner, via email at ejaszewski@piercetransit.org or via mail at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, no later than Monday, July 10, 2023.

Pierce Transit’s TDP report looks back at work accomplished in 2022 and looks forward at planned agency activities from 2023 through 2028. The report describes the agency’s services and operations; goals and strategies; performance measures; TDP consistency with other plans; planned service and operating changes; planned capital expenses; multiyear financial plans; and projects of regional significance. The TDP is submitted to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) annually. The TDP is scheduled for formal adoption at the August 14, 2023, Board of Commissioners meeting.

American Disability Act (ADA) accommodations are available with a 72-hour notice. Please contact the Clerk’s office at (253) 581-8066, or Djacobson@piercetransit.org for special accommodations.