2024 Lodging Tax Funding Process – The Suburban Times

The City of Puyallup is accepting applications for lodging tax funds for projects or events which assist tourism development and promotions within the city. A limited amount of funding is available.

The City Council will consider funding requests during its 2023 budget process. Proposals approved by the Council shall be made a part of the 2024 Budget, to the extent permitted by the availability of funds.

Applications are available at the city’s website, www.cityofpuyallup.org,or by contacting City Clerk Dan Vessels, Jr. at dvessels@puyallupwa.gov or at 253-841-5480. All applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2023, in person at the City Clerk’s Office or by email to info@puyallupwa.gov.