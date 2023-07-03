Thursday Night Concerts Return to Curran Orchard – The Suburban Times

Enjoy free evening concerts this summer in the Curran Apple Orchard (3920 Grandview Dr.). The Curran Orchard Concert Series kicks off on Thursday, July 6 with a performance by the Billy Shew Band, whose influences range from Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughn to Brad Paisley and John Denver.

Pack a blanket and a picnic dinner (please, no alcohol) and take shade under an apple tree for 90 minutes of epic entertainment.

This season’s line-up also includes:

July 20 – Hook Me Up

Aug. 3 – King Kom Beaux

Aug. 17 – FarmStrong

Aug. 31 – Pacific Beat Jazz Combo

The concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. In cases of inclement weather, the music will relocate to the Curtis High School Cafeteria (8425 40th St. W.). Visit the Curran Apple Orchard website for more details.

These free concerts are sponsored by Curran Apple Orchard Enthusiasts (CORE).