Teen Night Out – Trash Can Nachos – The Suburban Times

Teen Night Out – Trash Can Nachos

Grab some friends and join us at Eagles Pride (1529 Mounts Rd SW, DuPont) on July 14 (6:30-8:00 pm) for an overload of fixins’ on this colossal snack! Build your own trash can nachos! After your mile-high nachos, partake in raffles and simulator games at Eagles Pride.

The $10 registration fee includes food, games, and a raffle. Pre-registration is required and open to ages 13 and up. For more details and registration info: Teen Events and Programs | DuPont, WA – Official Website (dupontwa.gov).

