Pierce Transit Operating on Sunday Schedule for July 4 – The Suburban Times

Independence Day occurs on Tuesday, July 4. In observance of the holiday, all Pierce Transit routes will operate on a Sunday schedule that day.

To see a route’s Sunday schedule, customers may visit PierceTransit.org/Pierce-Transit-Routes, select a route number, and click on the “Sundays” tab.

Pierce Transit’s Customer Service center at Tacoma Dome Station will also be closed July 4 for walk-in and bus phone service. Trip Planning and other service information are always available at PierceTransit.org. In addition, customers may sign up for route alerts and be notified of route schedule changes at PierceTransit.org/StayConnected.