We exceeded our goal – The Suburban Times

Thank you so much for your continued support of our work with the students and families of Lakewood. The work our Site Coordinators do in the school is the core of Communities In Schools of Lakewood, but our work is incomplete without each member of our community.

Thank you for helping make our 30th Anniversary Breakfast event a success! Because of you, we did it! Our fundraising goal was $50,000, and we surpassed it! Your generosity and belief in our work and our students got us to a total of over $53,000 !

We are so proud of our students and community! This will allow us to continue to provide resources, programs, and relationships that matter for these students and their achievement in school and life!

Thank you to everyone who was able to come out to the 30th Anniversary Breakfast. Your encouraging presence brought such life into that room, and as well as a safe place for our student panelists’ stories to land.

All in all, we at Communities In Schools of Lakewood are grateful for these past 30 years. They have been full of joy and pain; heartache and hope. However, each year the resilience and brilliance of our students keep us moving forward.

We look forward to the next 30, partnering with you!

