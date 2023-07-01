8th Annual Teddy Bears’ Picnic Scheduled for July 16 – The Suburban Times

Young and old alike are invited to spend Sunday, July 16 at the Curran Apple Orchard (3920 Grandview Dr. W.) tending to their teddy bears (or other favorite stuffed animals). From 1 to 4 p.m., they can get their bears checked out at the teddy bear health clinic, hear teddy bear stories and do some teddy bear yoga. Pack a picnic lunch for you and your teddy (or teddies) and enjoy music by the Harrison Street Band and march in the Parade of Bears.

This free event is produced by Dance Theatre Northwest and sponsored by local citizens, businesses and organizations. For complete details and updates, visit www.DTNW.org or the Teddy Bears’ Picnic Facebook Event Page.