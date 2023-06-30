 Reduced Adoption Fees During National Adoption Weekend – The Suburban Times

Reduced Adoption Fees During National Adoption Weekend

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is partnering with Best Friends for reduced adoption fees during a National Adoption Weekend! From June 30th to July 2nd, all adoption fees are 50% off for our adoptable dogs, cats, and critters at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

There are over 120 deserving pets looking for homes, and one could be your paw-fect match!

All adoptable pets have had a wellness exam from shelter staff, initial vaccines, a spay or neuter surgery, a microchip with national registration, access to pet care counseling following adoption, and many more benefits.

View all of the shelter’s adoptable pets at: https://www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt/

