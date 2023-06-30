In the Book Nook with … Sandy Hill – The Suburban Times

Author Sandy Hill

Author Sandy Hill lives with her husband, Gene, and their dog, Bentley, in northern Kitsap County, Washington State. Before retiring, her favorite job was working for NASA as a data analyst on the Pioneer space probe to Jupiter. In her later years, she attended the Institute of Children’s Literature, learned the craft of writing, and became a children’s author. Today, she and Gene are directors of Freedom13.org, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting our youth from sex traffickers. Sandy’s first writing experience was in elementary school when she won first prize in her school’s writing competition. But it wasn’t until retirement her first children’s book, “Heaven Just Believe,” was published in 2011. Sandy Hill has been a Purple Dragonfly winner, multiple-times Royal Dragonfly winner, and Story Monster Approved winner. The latter is her favorite award because a panel of industry experts reviews it, and a group of children must approve the book. Sandy is a member of the Kitsap Literary Artist and Writers (KLAW). When Sandy isn’t writing, she likes to capture a moment through photography and to plant gardens.

Which genres do you cover?

Sandy Hill: My favorite audience is children ages five to nine. I love to imagine and create picture books for them to step into and dream.

An avid gardener herself, Sandy Hill has written this inspiring children’s book.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is it about?

Sandy Hill: In 2022, I completed “Seed, Plant, Harvest.” I invite my readers to meet Ellie, a little girl who loves the outdoors and adores her older brother, Charlie. But this year, she longs to grow her first garden. Join Ellie when she encounters a startling visitor who teaches her the secret of seed, plant, harvest.

At which book events can readers find you?

Sandy Hill: This year, I’m planning to join some of the KLAW author events. On Facebook, check out KLAW, then events.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Sandy Hill: My favorite book event connects me with my audience. The playfulness of our interaction is the best, their smiles, their laughs, and their pure enjoyment.

Do you have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Sandy Hill: Kick off your shoes, lay on the grass, and look up and see the clouds. What do you see? Perhaps dogs, cats, or even bears are hiding in the sky. Unleash your imagination, and keep dreaming and dream big!

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Sandy Hill: Excellent writing, not authors inspire me. When I read a book or see a movie, and the writing surprises me and takes me in a direction I wasn’t expecting, I’m encouraged there are still new and inventive ways of writing.

More fun and awarded children’s books by Sandy Hill.

Do you have specific writing habits?

Sandy Hill: When ideas start popping into my mind, I get out of bed, which is when this happens typically, and start writing.

What are you currently working on?

Sandy Hill: My current project is to turn my book, “Chick Heather’s New Neighborhood: New Friends,” into a stage play for children. In addition to the play, my husband, Gene, and I are working on a new Internet safety book for children with the working title “Internet Safety FAQs.”

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Sandy Hill: A good mystery gets my attention. I am reading Annie’s Attic Mystery, “The Wedding Dress.”

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Sandy Hill: Even if you get discouraged, do not stop writing; do your best even if it is just writing an email.

You can find Sandy Hill’s books on her website, www.sandyhill-writer.com, on Amazon, and at bookstores like Barnes & Noble.