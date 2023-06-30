 Danny Vernon’s “Tribute to Elvis and the Music of Blue Hawaii” – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Danny Vernon’s “Tribute to Elvis and the Music of Blue Hawaii”

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Susan Berven, Lakewood Elks #2388.

The Lakewood Elks #2388 presents DANNY VERNON in a tribute to Elvis Presley “The Music of Blue Hawaii”. See this fantastic show in the beautiful Lakewood Elks Ballroom, guaranteed to impress!

Event is July 14th. Doors Open 6:00 pm, Show 7:00-10:00 pm. $30 includes one complimentary “Blue Hawaii” Cocktail. (Beer, Wine, Cocktails and a Food Menu are also available).

Seating is reserved. Call the Lakewood Elks for reservations (253) 588-2388. Tickets will sell out.
Address: Lakewood Elks #2388, 6313 75th St W, Lakewood, WA 98499 (One block west of Bridgeport Way, lots of free parking available.)

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *