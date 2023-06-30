Danny Vernon’s “Tribute to Elvis and the Music of Blue Hawaii” – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Susan Berven, Lakewood Elks #2388.

The Lakewood Elks #2388 presents DANNY VERNON in a tribute to Elvis Presley “The Music of Blue Hawaii”. See this fantastic show in the beautiful Lakewood Elks Ballroom, guaranteed to impress!

Event is July 14th. Doors Open 6:00 pm, Show 7:00-10:00 pm. $30 includes one complimentary “Blue Hawaii” Cocktail. (Beer, Wine, Cocktails and a Food Menu are also available).

Seating is reserved. Call the Lakewood Elks for reservations (253) 588-2388. Tickets will sell out.

Address: Lakewood Elks #2388, 6313 75th St W, Lakewood, WA 98499 (One block west of Bridgeport Way, lots of free parking available.)