Tacoma Arts Live Announces Extension for Utopian Garden – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.— Utopian Garden, an immersive and participatory art experience commissioned by Tacoma Arts Live in partnership with flora&faunavisions, has been extended to be open now through October 8 at Tacoma Armory. The exhibit runs Wednesday through Sunday; times vary. Tickets are on sale now.

Visitors of all ages take a journey into the fantastical dreamscape of Utopian Garden, a participatory experience that makes connections with science, art, and nature. Projected light patterns and dynamic music fill the space while visitors interact with the landscape at different moments, such as catching seeds in bubbles that bloom into flowers.

NEW to Utopian Garden:

Sensory-Friendly Sessions

Sensory-friendly sessions are offered twice per month to provide a welcoming space for guests with sensory sensitivities, neuro-divergent people, and their families. Dimmed projector lights and reduced sound provide an inviting place to explore, play, and learn for anyone who may benefit from a more relaxed, less stimulating version of the art experience. Sensory-friendly shows are the first Thursdays of every month 10 a.m. and the first Saturdays of every month 3 p.m. In September, it will be the second Saturday.

Hands-on Workshops

Facilitated 90-minute workshops are hosted on various topics and anyone who has attended a session previously is welcome to join at no additional admission charge. Full details, dates, and times are listed at TacomaArtsLive.org.

All Access Pass

The Utopian Garden All Access Pass is $100 and includes unlimited attendance to Utopian Garden for the pass holder.

Tickets for Utopian Garden are $39 for weekdays and $49 for weekends with discount tickets for Seniors, Military, Students, and Children ages 3 – 6. Children age 2 and under are free. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more, and youth program groups of 6 or more. Scholarship support for access is also available through social service partners. Tickets are on sale now. To learn more and reserve tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or online at TacomaArtsLive.org.