Modern Happy Hour meets 1850s Crafts and Trades – Tickets Available Now – The Suburban Times

Participants learn a new skill around the table.

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum is thrilled to offer its beloved 21+ Homespun Happy Hour events once again. Back by popular demand, Homespun Happy Hour will occur at Fort Nisqually in Point Defiance Park 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, July 27 and August 31.

Taking DIY back in time, this “make and take” event will teach participants 19th century crafts and trades, including Tinsmithing, embroidery, painting and more. Wander the Fort’s historic buildings, engage at activity stations, and meet our Living History volunteers and staff.

The Fort Nisqually Foundation will host a cash bar for folks to grab a drink during the event to take with them while tapping into their creative maker’s side. The Foundation is partnering with 7 Seas Brewery, Puget Sound Cider, and Dragon’s Head Cider to offer locally brewed beverages.

In addition to crafts, the Fort will have live music from the Fort Nisqually Music Guild and guided conversations and presentation on the more intimate details of daily life at Fort Nisqually.

Gather with friends, enjoy a beverage, explore the museum’s historic buildings, and make something cool. This event is 21+. Crafts vary by event. Tickets: $25 advance, $30 at the gate.

Purchase tickets at www.fortnisqually.org or call (253) 404-3970.