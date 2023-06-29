Health Department issues advisory for Jack Hyde Beach due to high bacteria levels – The Suburban Times

We recommend you don’t swim or wade anywhere at Jack Hyde Beach in Tacoma. Lab tests found high levels of bacteria in the water, which increases your risk of gastrointestinal illness if you come in contact with it.

We posted advisory signs along the the water and will continue to monitor bacteria levels. When tests no longer show increased risks to public health, we will remove the signs.

Questions? Contact the Surface Water Program at ehsurfacewater-shellfish@tpchd.org or visit our website to learn more. You can find current surface water advisories at tpchd.org/advisories.