Lakewood Elks #2388 Summerfest Car & Motorcycle Show – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Susan Berven, Lakewood Elks #2388.

COMING UP JULY 29th!

Saturday, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

The Lakewood Elks SUMMERFEST Car & Motorcycle Show! Enjoy a BEER & WINE Garden! 50’s & 60’s MUSIC all day (live band & DJ), Dancing, Raffles & Car Show Trophies! Food & drink for purchase.

The PUBLIC is invited to enjoy the event at NO charge. Free parking, participate in charity raffles $1per ticket (very cool prizes), dancing and fun. Bring your family and friends!

Car Show participants:

Print and send REGISTRATION with payment for your cool ride, hot rod, truck or motorcycle, OR call the Lakewood Elks office to register (253) 588-2388.

Event Location: Lakewood Elks #2388, 6313 75th St West, Lakewood, WA 98499 Phone (253) 588-2388 (Lakewood Elks located one block west of Bridgeport Way)