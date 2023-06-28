Dr. Cobb retires from Tacoma Youth Symphony Association – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Youth Symphony Association announcement.

Dr. Paul Elliott Cobbs.

Tacoma, WA: The Tacoma Youth Symphony Association would like to announce the retirement of Music Director and Conductor, Dr. Paul-Elliott Cobbs.

Dr. Cobbs became Music Director of the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association in 1997 and is the longest serving Music Director in TYSA’s 60-year history. During his tenure, the Tacoma Youth Symphony performed in Carnegie Hall twice, in the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., at Symphony Hall in Boston, and Zipper Auditorium at the Colburn School of Music in Los Angeles. At each performance, the Tacoma Youth Symphony received standing ovations. Dr. Cobbs has also served as the Director for TYSA’s Evergreen Music Festival, has been the head of the Chamber Music Program, helped to initiate the Symphonic Jazz Workshop (now in its second summer) and has provided artistic leadership for the entire organization.

Known for his nurturing manner, Dr. Cobbs has helped to create and maintain a familial atmosphere throughout the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association. He is known for holding his students to the highest standards while encouraging their emotional well-being. Students in his orchestra know that he makes them work hard because he cares for them and wants them to achieve their greatest potential. At the same time, the lessons he has taught TYSA students go far beyond music. According to Dr. Cobbs, the same diligence, determination, self-confidence, and love needed to succeed in music is also necessary in everyday situations. Many TYSA alumni have fondly described learning important and valuable skills such as discipline, teamwork, and punctuality through Dr. Cobbs’ orchestras.

In addition to his work with the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association Dr. Cobbs is also the Music Director for the Everett Philharmonic, which he will continue to direct.

The Tacoma Youth Symphony Association is looking forward to one more season to celebrate our beloved Maestro. Dr. Cobbs will be the Music Director for the Session 2 of the Evergreen Music Festival from July 30-August 2, 2023, at Central Washington University and will direct the Symphonic Jazz Workshop in Tacoma City Theaters from July 25-27, 2023. His farewell concert will be at the Pantages Theater on May 18, 2024.

Further information about the search for TYSA’s new Music Director will be available in the coming weeks on the TYSA website, www.tysamusic.org. To see Dr. Cobbs’ video about his retirement go to https://tinyurl.com/CobbsFarewell.

Season support for the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association has been provided by Tacoma Creates, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Washington State Arts Commission.