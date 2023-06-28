Coffee Chat and Change The World, July 3 – The Suburban Times

The Registration Link is at the bottom of this page. You can’t miss it. It says “Registration Link”

We Have a heart warming show for you this Fourth of July show – on the 3rd of July.

What Would the founding fathers say about us? – Bil Lewis’ tribute to President James Madison

– Bil Lewis' tribute to President James Madison Legendary Black Heroes who fought for our independence.. . Diedri Webb

Coach Gen from Break Out and Speak teaches phrases you need to know to be understood when you don't speak the language.

teaches phrases you need to know to be understood when you don’t speak the language. Jan Calkins ends our chocolate maker series by demonstrating shows us her garage chocolate factory and Sandra Solon will demonstrate how to make one perfect chocolate chip cookie when there just isn’t time to do more.

All our regulars Father Fred, Dr. Patt Schwab with red letter days. The registration Link is just below, and you’re welcome to share it with friends who like coffee or changing the world. We change it every month though, so be sure to come on in now. Questions, info, Dorothy@SwimmingUpstream.com

