City of Lakewood fireworks regulations – The Suburban Times

The Fourth of July holiday is one week away. Lakewood residents are reminded that legal fireworks can only be discharged in city limits on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

It is illegal to discharge fireworks on any school grounds or park within the city, or on any city property or public rights-of-way.

Residents who wish to report a violation of the city’s fireworks regulations should go to www.fireworksreport.com. The site will take fireworks complaints from 6 a.m. on June 28 through 6 a.m. on July 5. Call 911 if there’s a medical emergency, injury or active fire. Any complaints before June 28 or after July 5 should be directed to the non-emergency line 253-287-4455.

Permissible consumer fireworks within the City of Lakewood can be found here, which is based on Washington State law. Illegal fireworks are listed here on page 2.

If there is a code enforcement issue or concern related to fireworks, such as tall grass or improper sales, please contact West Pierce Fire & Rescue by calling 253-983-4583.

Leave the fireworks to the professionals

Instead of lighting fireworks in your neighborhood this year, consider attending one of the many free fireworks shows in the area.

They include: