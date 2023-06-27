Taste of Salmon – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Jenny Dow, Steilacoom Historical Museum Association.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association will not be having our annual Salmon Bake in 2023 because Sunnyside Beach will be closed for seawall construction and there’s no other venue with the room and the facilities for an operation as large as ours. Instead we will be selling the delicious, fresh Alaskan salmon fillets you love from the annual Salmon Bake.

We will have fresh Copper River coho salmon fillets for sale. We will take pre-sale orders at the Steilacoom Farmers Market 3:00 – 7:00, on Wednesday afternoons, June 28 and July 5, 12, and 19. Payment is due at the time of order. Drop by and see us at the Tennis Court.

Your order will be ready for pick up at the Wagon Shop on Main Street on Saturday, July 29 from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

The fillets will be approximately 8 ounces and will sell for $7.00/fillet pre-order or $8.00/fillet on July 29. There is no limit on the number of pre-order fillets. There will be a VERY LIMITED number of fillets available for purchase on July 29.

While we’d love to see you at the Farmers Market, you can also pre-order online for $7.25/fillet. Go to https://steilacoomhistorical.online/taste-of-salmon-order or use the QR Code below.