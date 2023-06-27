Health Department Issues a Sewage Spill Advisory for Snake Lake in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department issued a sewage spill advisory for Snake Lake in Tacoma on June 27, 2023.

People and pets should avoid the water and not swim, wade, or fish until further notice.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and those who are immunocompromised may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses. We recommend you shower after water contact and wash your hands before you eat if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand.

We have posted warning signs and will remove them when we lift the advisory.

Questions? Contact the Surface Water Program at ehsurfacewater-shellfish@tpchd.org.

You can find current surface water advisories at tpchd.org/advisories.