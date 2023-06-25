Tacoma City Council Meeting Agenda for June 27, 2023 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Sun.

City of Tacoma

City Council Agenda

747 Market Street, Tacoma, WA 98402, Council Chambers

Dial: 253-215-8782 Meeting ID: 848 3423 3126

Webinar Link: http://www.zoom.us/j/84834233126 Passcode: 349099

June 27, 2023

5:00 PM

INTERLOCAL AGREEMENTS:

RES41228 – A resolution awarding a contract to Asphalt Patch Systems, Inc., in the amount of $460,860, plus applicable taxes, plus a 15 percent contingency, for a cumulative total of $529,989, budgeted from the Transportation Capital Fund, for replacement of unfit or unsafe sidewalks at various locations within the Eastside Neighborhood Council District – Specification No. PW23-0054F.

[Sandra Guffey, Engineering Technician IV; Josh Diekmann, P.E. PTOE,

Interim Director, Public Works]

PURCHASE RESOLUTIONS:

RES41228 – A resolution awarding a contract to Asphalt Patch Systems, Inc., in the amount of $460,860, plus applicable taxes, plus a 15 percent contingency, for a cumulative total of $529,989, budgeted from the Transportation Capital Fund, for replacement of unfit or unsafe sidewalks at various locations within the Eastside Neighborhood Council District – Specification No. PW23-0054F.

[Sandra Guffey, Engineering Technician IV; Josh Diekmann, P.E. PTOE,

Interim Director, Public Works]

PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITIONS/PRESENTATIONS/ANNOUNCEMENTS:

23-0676 Proclaiming July 2023 as Pride Month.

23-0681 Recognizing Doris Sorum.

REGULAR AGENDA

23-0671 – A motion may be considered to confirm the emergency proclamation, related to the

damage at the Union Avenue to South Tacoma Way ramp, signed by the City Manager

and the Mayor, retroactive to February 27, 2023.

APPOINTMENTS:

RES41229 – A resolution appointing Kashmiri Gavronski to the Board of Ethics.

[Doris Sorum, City Clerk; Bill Fosbre, City Attorney]

PURCHASE RESOLUTIONS:

RES41230 – A resolution awarding a contract to Global Contractors, LLC, in the amount of $2,999,526.00, plus applicable taxes, plus a 15 percent contingency, budgeted from the Transportation Capital Fund, for sidewalk and streetscape improvements from Earnest South Brazill Street to 6th Avenue along Martin Luther King Jr. Way, for a projected contract total of $3,449,454.90 – Specification No. PW23-0021F.

[Jon Kulju, Project Manager; Josh Diekmann, P.E. PTOE, Interim Director,

Public Works]

RESOLUTIONS:

RES41231 – A resolution authorizing the execution of an amendment to the interest-free loan agreement numbered RRB-1269 with Washington State Department of Transportation, to extend the completion date of certain railroad improvement projects from June 30, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

[Kyle Kellem, Roadmaster; Dale King, Rail Superintendent]

RES41232 – A resolution authorizing the execution of an amendment to the Tacoma Link Joint Operating Agreement with Central Puget Sound Regional Transit Authority d.b.a. Sound Transit, to revise and add certain mutually agreed terms and conditions.

[Stephanie Brock, Engineering Manager; Josh Diekmann, P.E. PTOE, Interim Director,

Public Works]

RES41233 – A resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement with Pierce County, in an amount not to exceed $9,600,000, budgeted from the General Fund, for jail services, through

December 31, 2028.

[Chris Bacha, Chief Deputy City Attorney; Bill Fosbre, City Attorney; Andy Cherullo,

Director, Finance]

FINAL READING OF ORDINANCES:

ORD28888 – An ordinance amending the non-exclusive 20-year franchise agreement with Rainier Connect North LLC, to transfer the agreement to Alphaboost Purchaser, LLC, to construct, operate, maintain, and provide cable television services in the City.

[Jeff Lueders, Division Manager; Amy Clancy, Director,

Media and Communications Office]

ORD28892 – An ordinance amending Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Compensation Plan, to implement rates of pay and compensation for employees represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 483, Court Clerks Unit.

[Dylan Carlson, Labor Relations Division Manager; Bill Fosbre, City Attorney]

ORD28893 – An ordinance adopting the Six-Year Comprehensive Transportation Improvement Program amended for the years 2023 and 2024-2029.

[Jennifer Kammerzell, Assistant Division Manager; Josh Diekmann, P.E. PTOE,

Interim Director, Public Works]

ORD28894 – An ordinance amending Chapter 1.95 of the Municipal Code, relating to the Rental Housing Code, to require landlords to comply with health and safety laws; have a City business license before increasing rent or evicting tenants; set limits on late fees for rent and on pet deposits; require 120-day notice to raise rent; add new regulations for shared housing; and standardize screening criteria for the amount of tenant income required to qualify for housing, for reviewing a tenant’s criminal history, and acceptable identification.

[Mayor Woodards]

PUBLIC HEARINGS AND APPEALS:

23-0609 – This is the date set for a public hearing by the City Council on the 2023 Annual Amendment to the Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulatory Code, as recommended by the Planning Commission.

[Stephen Atkinson, Principal Planner; Peter Huffman, Director,

Planning and Development Services]

Tacoma City Council agendas: https://cityoftacoma.legistar.com/DepartmentDetail.aspx?ID=22566&GUID=F23EE68E-8E57-4BEC-8601-B969C461E3B3&R=5c7ecd45-e032-4b58-8f7a-b3609989a2d2

Tacoma Sun: https://tacomasun.org/2023/06/23/tacoma-city-council-meeting-agenda-for-june-27-2023/