Summer Nights at the Pavilion – The Suburban Times

The Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park will be rocking Tuesday, June 27 as Chapter 5 takes the stage to kick off the city’s free summer concert series.

If you haven’t seen Chapter 5 in person yet, you don’t want to miss their 90-minute set that spans generations from Marvin Gaye to Ne-Yo. Enjoy classic R&B hits spun with a contemporary groove.

Chapter 5 takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. and plays until 8 p.m. Swing by the Lakewood Farmers Market next door to grab dinner, then find your spot on the Pavilion lawn for a picnic dinner, good tunes and great company.

The Summer Nights at the Pavilion concert series runs every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. from June 27 to Aug. 29 (except July 4). See the full concert lineup.