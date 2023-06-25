 Summer Nights at the Pavilion – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Summer Nights at the Pavilion

· Leave a Comment ·

The Pavilion at Fort Steilacoom Park will be rocking Tuesday, June 27 as Chapter 5 takes the stage to kick off the city’s free summer concert series.

If you haven’t seen Chapter 5 in person yet, you don’t want to miss their 90-minute set that spans generations from Marvin Gaye to Ne-Yo. Enjoy classic R&B hits spun with a contemporary groove.

Chapter 5 takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. and plays until 8 p.m. Swing by the Lakewood Farmers Market next door to grab dinner, then find your spot on the Pavilion lawn for a picnic dinner, good tunes and great company.

The Summer Nights at the Pavilion concert series runs every Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. from June 27 to Aug. 29 (except July 4). See the full concert lineup.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *