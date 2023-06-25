 Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures planned in DuPont week of June 26 – The Suburban Times

Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures planned in DuPont week of June 26

DUPONT – Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close lanes and ramps on northbound Interstate 5 in DuPont the week of June 26. 

The closures allow geotechnical drill crews to get measurements in advance of the I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road Corridor Improvements project.

Work schedule is subject to change. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app, the WSDOT statewide travel map and the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.

Lane closures near Steilacoom-DuPont Road interchange
One lane of northbound I-5 will close from:

  • 7:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, Monday, June 26 to Wednesday, June 28.

One lane of southbound I-5 will close from:

  • 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, Monday, June 26 to Thursday, June 29.

Ramp closures near Steilacoom-DuPont Road interchange
The Steilacoom-DuPont Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from:

  • 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, Monday, June 26 to Wednesday, June 28.
  • Travelers will follow a detour on southbound I-5 to the Center Drive off-ramp, then return north on I-5.

The southbound I-5 off-ramp to Steilacoom-DuPont Road (exit 119) will close from:

  • 8 p.m. Thursday, June 29 to 4:30 a.m. Friday, June 30.
  • Travelers will follow a detour on southbound I-5 to the Center Drive off-ramp, then return north on I-5 to exit 119 and Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

No work is scheduled on Friday, June 30, Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4. Overnight lane and ramp closures will resume on Wednesday, July 5.

