In collaboration with the DuPont Library, Parks & Recreation invites families to attend Summer, Stories and Crafts beginning Wednesday, June 28 at Ross Plaza. This is a free program and kids must be accompanied by an adult. Topics include farm animals, ocean critters, frogs, sports, and lots of other kid friendly topics!

https://www.dupontwa.gov/553/Kids

June 28, 2023, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Ross Plaza, 1500 Ross Loop, DuPont, WA 98327