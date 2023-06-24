New Administrative Team at Steilacoom High School – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical School District (SHSD) Board of Directors appointed Jake Tyrrell as the Interim Principal for Steilacoom High School (SHS) for the 2023-24 school year. Mr. Tyrrell served as Director of Secondary Education for SHSD for the 2022-23 school year. He previously served 7 years as an assistant principal at SHS and at Olympia High School. SHSD Superintendent Dr. Kathi Weight stated, “Jake Tyrrell is an exceptional leader who is dedicated to our high school staff and students. His focus on clear communication, high expectations, academic rigor, and quality relationships is readily apparent; we are grateful for his leadership.”

The Board also approved the hiring of Tracy Garza and Charles Hilen as the new Assistant Principals of Steilacoom High School. Ms. Garza and Mr. Hilen will begin their duties on July 1, 2023.

Mr. Tyrrell hosted four family listening sessions to receive community input and feedback on the assistant principal positions. The interview committee consisted of Steilacoom High School staff and students. Based on their experience and spirit, both candidates quickly rose to the top of the district’s pool of more than 30 applicants.

Ms. Garza comes to us with more than 13 years of experience in education with Tukwila and Kent School Districts. In her most recent position, she was an Assistant Principal at Kentwood High School. She holds a Principal certificate as well as teaching certificate with ELA, Middle Level-Humanities, and Social Studies endorsements. She holds a bachelor’s degree from PLU, and a master’s degree from Seattle University.

Mr. Hilen comes to us with 12 years of experience in education with Mercer Island and Sumner-Bonney Lake School Districts. In his most recent position, he was an Associate Administrator at Bethel Middle School. He holds a Principal certificate and multiple CTE endorsements. His bachelor’s degree is from Washington State University and his master’s degree is from Eastern Washington University.

At the June 21 Steilacoom Historical School District Board of Directors meeting, Executive Director for Human Resources Susanne Beauchaine shared, “We are confident in their experience, skills, and abilities, and enthusiastically recommend their hiring to the Board of Directors for approval.”

Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 services the communities of Steilacoom, DuPont, Anderson Island, Ketron Island, and portions of Lakewood and unincorporated Pierce County.