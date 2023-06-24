Library Advisory Board to meet on June 26 – The Suburban Times

The Puyallup Public Library Advisory Board is scheduled to meet on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. in the Library Board Room at 324 So. Meridian, Puyallup WA 98371 and via the Zoom platform using this link https://bit.ly/43WSAlO. Written comments will be accepted at info@puyallupwa.gov until 3:00 p.m. and be distributed to the Library Board prior to the meeting.
Reader Interactions
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Share this story
Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
Leave a Reply