JBLM 2023 Airshow Important Links & Parking Information – The Suburban Times

The JBLM Airshow & Warrior Expo is July 15-16 at McChord Field: just three weeks away. The airshow is free, open to the public and features the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The airshow theme is “Warriors Wanted: Explore Your Destiny.” Below are links to important information regarding the JAWE; like parking instructions, general information and entry restrictions.

Parking Plan, visit https://www.jblewis-mcchordairshow.com/parking/

Entry Restrictions, visit https://www.jblewis-mcchordairshow.com/entry-restrictions/

General Information, visit www.jblmairshow.com

Up-to-date info during the Airshow, visit: JBLM Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JBLewisMcChord/ JBLM Twitter: https://twitter.com/JBLM_PAO



General Public Parking

We recommend using the off-base shuttle buses to get to the airshow; PLEASE CARPOOL. Buses are free and start running at 9 a.m. from three locations.

Old State Farm building, 1000 Wilmington Dr, DuPont, Wash., 98327

Sound Transit Lakewood Station, 11424 Pacific Highway SW, Lakewood, Wash., 98499

SR 512 Park-and-Ride, 10617 S Tacoma Way, Lakewood, Wash., 98499

The general public may also drive to JBLM; however, due to limited parking, PLEASE CARPOOL. From I-5, take exit 125 and enter JBLM at the McChord Field gate. From there you will be directed where to park.

DoD ID Cardholders Parking

On-Base Bus Shuttles – We recommend using on-base shuttle buses to get to the airshow; please carpool. Buses are free and start running at 9 a.m. from two locations. Enter the base via JBLM Main gates at exits 119 thru 122B, or the Lewis Main East Gate. Once on Lewis Main park at:

Madigan Army Medical Center, 9040 Jackson Ave, Tacoma, WA 98431

Logistics Center, Rainier Drive, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA 98433

DOD ID card holders may also drive to the airshow; PLEASE CARPOOL due to limited parking. Please use the McChord Field Barnes Gate from Perimeter Road or drive across Unity Bridge from Lewis Main, and park in any open parking lot on McChord Field south of Col. Joe Jackson Blvd. There will be shuttle buses on the boulevard to get you to the airshow entrance.