Rotary Donates to All Inclusive UP Park – The Suburban Times

Rotary Club of University Place-Fircrest announcement.

On Wednesday, June 21, the Rotary Club of University Place-Fircrest became the first official donor to the All Inclusive Playground at Cirque Park with a gift of $5,000, using proceeds from the club’s recent community fundraiser and cleanup. Over 100 members of the University Place community, and Rotarians from the University Place-Fircrest club, gathered at Curtis Junior High School on April 22nd for the first annual CleanUP! Beginning in the morning, participants arrived to pick up their CleanUP! shirts and trash bags and be assigned to one of 17 carefully plotted routes in the City. Along these routes, the participants picked up roadside trash to clean up the community roads in celebration of Earth Day.

After completion of their routes, everyone received a participation medal and was greeted with cupcakes, beverages, an assortment of snacks, music and displays by various sponsor vendors. Trash bags were collected by UP Refuse.

Sponsors included University Place Refuse and Recycling (provided trash bags and bag pickup), Pacific Medical Specialty Group, First Financial Northwest Bank, Proliance Puget Sound Orthopedics, Arcadia Medical Resort, Wanna Cupcake?, The Koumantaros Family, Harbor Greens, Bartell’s, Dancing Goats Coffee and the Waffle Stop. The playground is being developed with participation from the Cal Ripkin, Sr. Foundation, which has built 111 playgrounds across the nation. When developed with specialized play equipment at the City’s Cirque Park, the play area will be accessible to all children whether disabled or not.

Questions regarding the park can be directed to Chris Saunders, President of University Place Parks & Recreation Foundation. Donations to the project can be made via the Cal Ripkin, Sr. Foundation/Youth Development Parks/University Place Playground at Cirque Park. Questions regarding Rotary Club of University Place-Fircrest can be directed to the club’s website or Facebook page. The club meets weekly Tuesdays at 7 a.m. at Arcadia Medical Resort, lower level.