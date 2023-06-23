Council Corner: June 20, 2023 meeting recap – The Suburban Times

At its regular meeting Tuesday the Lakewood City Council took action on the following items:

Authorized amendments to agreements with the Town of Steilacoom and City of DuPont for court services.

Appointed City Councilmember Trestin Lauricella to serve as representative and Councilmember Mike Brandstetter as alternate on the Pierce County Opioid Abatement Council (OAC).

Adopted an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of real property under threat of condemnation or by condemnation for park and/or road purposes and authorizing payment.

Adopted an ordinance amending Chapter 9.06 of the Lakewood Municipal Code relating to Controlled Substances, as outlined in state law.

As part of its meeting Council also held two public hearings. One on the proposed Six-Year (2024-2029) Transportation Improvement Program. The other on the proposed 2023 Comprehensive Plan amendments. Both items are set for final Council action at the July 3 regular meeting. Council also received an update on the first quarter financial report.

The Lakewood City Council meets Monday, June 26. Council will hold a joint meeting with the Lakewood Water District at 6 p.m. followed by a study session at 7 p.m. Tentative agenda items include:

Review of Multifamily Tax Exemption

Review amendments to the public nuisance code

Review agreement with 107 th Street Building, LLC for the Tactical Tailor property

Street Building, LLC for the Tactical Tailor property 2023-2024 Strategic Plan update

How to attend: Attend in person at Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW; Join via Zoom (or dial 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID: 868 7263 2373), or watch live on the city’s YouTube channel.