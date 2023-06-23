Clover Park School Board Adjusts June Meeting Schedule – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a two-day planning meeting on Monday, June 26, at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday, June 27, at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in-person and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube.

The regular meeting/workshop scheduled for Monday, June 26, has been canceled.

Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting Zoom webinar link or the district YouTube channel. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join the Zoom webinar: 929326 or via telephone at 253-215-8782.

The agenda for the two-day planning meeting and detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website.

For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.