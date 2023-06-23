9th Annual “Buffalo Soldiers” Golf Classic, Aug. 24 – The Suburban Times

Photos by Phil Rashke.

Get Ready! The 9th Annual Buffalo Soldiers Golf Classic is set for Thursday, 24 August at Eagles Pride Golf Course in DuPont, WA. Come join the fun and show your support to our great civilian and military community.

Registration includes green fees, golf cart, special gift bag plus a tasty Buffet Breakfast and Lunch. Also included is a $10,000 “Hole in One” opportunity. Talented musician and local favorite Michael Powers will also be on hand to provide you will great entertainment.

But wait, there’s more! There will be cash awards for first and second place finishes plus cash award to the winner of the putting contest. There will also be prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive. A fun auction and raffle are also part of the day’s event.

Registration begins at 8:00 am with a Shotgun/Scrabble start at 9:00 am. Individual registration is $150 and a Team of Four is $600.

Proceeds from the event help support the acclaimed Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers “Youth Education” programs that provide inspirational, historically based after school and outdoor learning classes.

Event is open to everyone. Event volunteers also welcome. Complete details and registration forms available at: www.BuffaloSoldiersTacoma.org then click Our Events or by calling 253-272-4257.

So tell your friends, consider gathering up a foursome, but don’t Miss Out on a truly Fun Day!