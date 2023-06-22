 The town of Rainier set to honor four U.S. Army pilots killed in 2011 – The Suburban Times

The town of Rainier set to honor four U.S. Army pilots killed in 2011

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 16th Combat Aviation Brigade and the town of Rainier, Wash., will hold a memorial dedication ceremony, in remembrance of four U.S. Army OH-58 Kiowa Warrior aviators killed on Dec. 12, 2011, in a training accident. The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m., on June 23, at JBLM’s training area 22, off Rainier Road SE, in Rainier, Wash.

The ceremony will feature the unveiling of a memorial stone, dedicated by the local community in memory of the crews who lost their lives, providing a permanent site to remember Capt. Anne M. Montgomery, Chief Warrant Officer (CW3), Shan J. Satterfield, Chief Warrant Officer (CW3) Frank A. Buoniconti III, and Chief Warrant Officer (CW2) Lucas D Sigfrid, all assigned to 4th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment.

“16th CAB, along with the town of Rainier, is honored to memorialize these Soldiers in an appropriate manner while maintaining the legacy of their service,” said Capt. Kyle Abraham, a spokesperson for 16thCAB.

