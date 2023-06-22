Sam Houston State University Announces Spring 2023 Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

Tacoma’s Lauren Herren earned a spot on the Spring 2023 semester Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. Undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours.
