Plan for weekend overnight lane and ramp closures on I-705 in Tacoma June 23-24 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – Travelers using Interstate 705 in Tacoma will want to plan for overnight roadwork Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close lanes and ramps to replace directional signs over the roadway.

10 p.m. Friday, June 23 to 5 a.m. Saturday, June 24

I-705 will reduce to one lane from I-5 to Puyallup Avenue.

The ramp from southbound I-5 to northbound I-705 and East 26th Street (Tacoma Dome) will close.

10 p.m. Saturday, June 24 to 5 a.m. Sunday, June 25

I-705 will reduce to one lane from I-5 to State Route 509.

The ramp from northbound I-705 to northbound SR 509 will close.

The ramp from southbound I-5 to northbound I-705 and East 26th Street (Tacoma Dome) will close.

Travelers will follow signed detours to nearby ramps.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety.

– drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety. Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

– our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways. Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic.

– both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic. Stay Calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is work risking someone’s life.

Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.