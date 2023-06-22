Enjoy a Creative, Cultural Summer at Tacoma Art Museum – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum.

Explore Tacoma Art Museum exhibitions for free every Thursday, 5-8 p.m.

Looking for fun things to do this summer? Tacoma Art Museum offers several regular programs and is participating in community events — and many are free of charge.

Activities and exhibitions helped TAM earn Best Museum and Best Art Gallery honors in the annual Best of the South Sound program through South Sound magazine last month. Summer is a great time to discover why TAM is a favorite local attraction.

Upcoming events at TAM include:

Yoga @ TAM: July 9, August 6, September 10

Start the week with wellness at Sunday morning yoga in TAM’s main event space. Alycia Patterson of Tuladhara Yoga will lead a mellow flow in the 60-minute yoga practice. After class, enjoy a mimosa included in the ticket price. Free admission for TAM members; $20 for non-members. Registration is now open for sessions on July 9, August 6, and September 10.

Contemporaries: Monthly starting July 27

New! Join this group for young professionals, collectors, and philanthropists in the South Sound. Connect through art with food, drinks, and networking opportunities. Contemporaries plans to meet the last Thursday of the month starting July 27. Admission is $20 for members; $30 for non-members.

IN THE SPIRIT Northwest Native Festival 2023: August 12

Celebrate the region’s Native cultures at the annual In the Spirit Northwest Native Festival on August 12. Activities take place at TAM, the Washington State History Museum, and Museum of Glass and include music, dance, artmaking, exhibitions, artist vendors, and more.

Free Neighborhood Nights: Every Thursday

Visit TAM after hours with free admission every Thursday, 5-8 p.m. Neighborhood Nights offer special programs, artmaking in TAM Studio, entertainers, and exhibition viewing. TAM Cafe serves food until 6:30 p.m., and beer and wine specials are available 3-7 p.m.

T.U.P.A.C. Dance in the Museum: Second Thursdays

Move and groove at Dance in the Museum, a free dance class offered on the second Thursdays at TAM. An instructor from Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center (T.U.P.A.C.) leads the class, open to people of all ages and abilities. The dance session starts at 6:30 p.m. and lasts about an hour.

Life Drawing at TAM: Second Thursdays

Discover new skills in the two-hour drawing class offered monthly. The 6-8 p.m. session includes a live model and instruction from Becky Frehse, local artist. Learn techniques for drawing the human form during the first hour, then practice during the one hour of free drawing that follows. All materials provided. Must be 18 years old to attend the class. Register here for life drawing class on July 13, August 10, and Sept. 14. Admission is $15 for members; $30 for non-members.

Visit TAM’s website for a full list of exhibitions and events.

Hours: Wednesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; FREE Neighborhood Nights every Thursday 5-8 p.m.; Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission: $18 Adults, $15 Seniors (65+), $15 active duty military or retired with ID, $10 Youth (ages 6-18), free for TAM members

Contact: 253-272-4258 / www.tacomaartmuseum.org