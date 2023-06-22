 City Featured in Prominent Emergency Planning Journal – The Suburban Times

City Featured in Prominent Emergency Planning Journal

The City’s Emergency Management Division has been featured in the Journal of Business Continuity & Emergency Planning for the Puyallup Chill Out, which was conducted in October 2021. Published in January 2023, the journal article gives a detailed account of the Chill Out, which was a full scale exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authored by Kirstin Hofmann, City Emergency Manager, and Captain Greg Massey, Puyallup Police Department, the article discusses the challenges and lessons learned of conducting a full-scale exercise while under COVID-19 guidelines and delays due to the pandemic.

Read the article here or request a copy by contacting our Emergency Management division at khofmann@puyallupwa.gov.

