62d Airlift Wing welcomes new commander – The Suburban Times

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The 62d Airlift Wing welcomed their new commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio E. Anaya, at a change of command ceremony at 10 a.m., June 21, 2023, at Hangar 9, on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

The presiding official for the ceremony was Maj. Gen. Corey J. Martin, 18th Air Force commander.

As the 62d AW commander, Anaya, a command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours, ensures the readiness of more than 2,400 active-duty military and civilian personnel along with 40 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. He will also be the U.S. Air Force senior service component commander at JBLM and will represent approximately 7,000 Total Force Airmen.

In his first address as new commander, Anaya spoke directly to the Airmen of the wing, “Many of you already know how I feel about this team, the 62d Airlift Wing… This is a team like no other, second to none. Simply put, this is America’s Airlift Wing.”

Anaya assumed command from Col. David A. Fazenbaker. He is heading to Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, to be the Deputy Director of Operations for United States Transportation Command.