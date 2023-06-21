The Important Role Your Business Plays in Preventing Stormwater Pollution – The Suburban Times

As of this year, the Washington State Department of Ecology requires the City of University Place to conduct routine inspections of commercial, industrial and multi-family facilities throughout the City of University Place to prevent pollutants from coming into contact with stormwater.

Make sure your business is doing its part in preventing stormwater pollution by:

Maintaining proper storage and containment of chemicals.

Having a spill plan and clean-up kit.

Regularly maintaining your property’s stormwater system, including catch basins and onsite drainage.

Closing and keeping clean your commercial dumpster areas. Uncovered and leaking dumpsters can cause pollutants such as chemicals, bacteria and organic matter to mix with rainwater that drains into the stormwater system

U.P. businesses should be aware that City staff may stop by to inspect your site, learn about your business activities and determine if any actions are needed to prevent stormwater pollution. If problems are identified, staff will provide information on how to correct the situation and can provide technical assistance if needed. Follow-up visits may occur to check on remediation efforts.

If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Todd Smith in the City’s Engineering Department at 253.460.5432.