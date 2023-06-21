Tacoma Arts Live Announces 2023-24 Season – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live announces the 2023-24 Season, featuring a wide variety of exhilarating events, inspiring productions, and essential arts programs. Choose-your-own subscription packages of three or more shows are on sale now, Contributor tickets are on sale July 17, and single tickets go on sale July 24.

Subscribers receive discounts on ticket purchases: 10% with a three-show subscription, 15% off with five shows, and 20% off with seven shows. Reserving a subscription before July 30 activates an additional 5% off. Subscribers always receive early ticket access, waived exchange fees, and ticket waitlist priority. To subscribe and learn more, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or online at TacomaArtsLive.org.

In addition to presenting many events at Tacoma’s Pantages Theater, and partnering with Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia (STOMP Feb. 20-21), performances in the new season will branch out to new venues including Chambers Bay Central Meadow Park (Sound & Sky Aug. 11 – 13) and Federal Way Performing Arts & Events Center (Davina and the Vagabonds Dec. 9).

At A Glance:

Tacoma Arts Live’s 2023-24 Season

OPEN NOW!

Utopian Garden | Open Now through Oct. 8 at Tacoma Armory | Times Vary

Play and dream in this world-premiere fantastical visually stunning art exhibit.

JUNE

26 – 30

Kids Korner Summer Break Camp | Ages 4 – 7 | Sliding Scale Tuition

Explore, imagine, and express while learning skills in storytelling, teamwork, and creativity.

JULY

8

Graham Nash: An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories | SOLD OUT!

Pantages Theater

Founding member of both The Hollies and Crosby, Stills and Nash, two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee shares tales of his decades-long music career. Call the Box Office to be added to the waitlist.

10 – 22

Musical Theater Camp: The Jungle Book | Ages 8-18 | Stadium High School

Sliding Scale Tuition

Join us on Mowgli’s adventures as he meets animals and encounters surprises in this new take on a classic.

24 – Aug. 5

Acting Camp: Comedic Double Feature | Ages 8 – 18 | Stadium High School

Sliding Scale Tuition

Two weeks of pure fun with shows Kim Arthur and the Nerds of the Round Table and Law and Disorder.

AUGUST

Sound & Sky at Chambers Bay: Three Days. Summer Fun. Live Music!

August 11, 12, & 13 at Chambers Bay Meadow in University Place

11

Legends of Country Rock: Firefall & Pure Prairie League | Advance tickets $65

An evening of radio-recognizable hits that are as comfortable as a well-worn pair of boots.

12

Brew Five Three: The 253’s Beer and Music Festival | Advance tickets $50

Enjoy beer, cider, food, music from Northwest brewers & vendors. 21+. Dogs welcome!

13

Smash Mouth & Spin Doctors | Advance tickets $65

Rock out to 90s mega hits from these pop rock all-stars!

17 – Sep. 3 Tacoma Arts Live’s Regional Theater

Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream | 10 Shows! | Tickets $39 | Tacoma Armory

Enjoy a fantastical romantic comedy set in Hawaii with immersive island projections surrounding the performers and the audience! Director: Deanna Martinez; cultural consultation: Asia Pacific Cultural Center.

SEPTEMBER

30

The Rocky Horror Picture Show featuring the Original ‘Magenta’ – Patricia Quinn

Tickets start at $39 | Pantages Theater

A screening of the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast!

OCTOBER

12 – Nov. 5 Tacoma Arts Live’s Regional Theater

The Thanksgiving Play | 14 Shows! | Tickets $39 | Tacoma Armory’s Roosevelt Room

Hilarious and surprising, this delicious play skewers everything right, left, and politically correct in America.

14

Festival Latinx | FREE Community Event | Tacoma Armory

With Latinx Unidos of the South Sound

Celebrating South Sound Latinx Culture with food, music, art, and more. Nos vemos en el Festival!

15

Vienna Boys’ Choir | Tickets start at $29 | Pantages Theater

Famed youth ensemble shares an afternoon of harmonies.

20

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall | Tickets start at $19 | Pantages Theater

Legendary Tijuana Brass trumpeter + Grammy-winning vocalist = one epic power couple

that deliver vibrant, brass-driven jazz.

28

Tacoma Distillery Festival | Advance tickets $45 | Tacoma Armory

Join the monster mash for spooky (and standard) spirit samples by Northwest distilleries.

Meet the makers and get a head start on holiday shopping. Costumes encouraged!

NOVEMBER

4

The Triplets of Belleville Cine-Concert | Two Shows! | Tickets start at $39

Tacoma Armory

A screening of the animated film with composer Benoît Charest leading the eight-piece

Le Terrible Orchestre de Belleville. Ride your bike and meet-up with fellow cyclists!

11

An Evening with David Sedaris | Tickets start at $32 | Pantages Theater

Bestselling author and NPR humorist shares tales and observations addressing the human condition, plus a Q+A and book signing.

DECEMBER

9

Davina and the Vagabonds: A Vagabond Holiday | Tickets start at $19

Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center

A sassy concert that blends blues, swing, and New Orleans Jazz.

JANUARY

27

Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience | Tickets start at $39 | Pantages Theater

Experience ‘The Man in Black’ with a multi-media celebration, live band, and on-screen narration by John Carter Cash.

FEBRUARY

3

Colin & Brad: Scared Scriptless | Tickets start at $29 | Pantages Theater

Like a comedic high-wire act, this duo balances sharp wit and audience suggestions to deliver

non-stop laughter for all ages.

8 – Mar. 3 Tacoma Arts Live’s Regional Theater

The Gospel at Colonus | 12 Shows! | Tickets start at $49 | Tacoma Armory

The soulful and stirring story of the Oedipus myth told through a gospel music score.

Director: Eric Clausell; Music Director: Darriel Menefee

20 – 21

STOMP | Two Shows! | Tickets start at $59

Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia

Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, and more create energizing beats that appeal to all ages.

See what all the noise is about!

MARCH

9

Joss Stone | Tickets start at $55 | Pantages Theater

Chart-topping, Grammy award-winning artist with a powerful voice celebrates 20 years of soul.

21

Menopause the Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’® | Tickets start at $39

Pantages Theater

All aboard, sisters! This hysterical sequel is a heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship.