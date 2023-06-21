New and Expanded Offerings Coming to South Hill Mall – The Suburban Times

The look of South Hill Mall continues to change, with a combination of new and familiar names. They include Fan Zone by Hat Stop, Tea Story, General Nutrition Center, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Salud! Bar & Grill, Goldfish Swim School, New Level 360 and a larger Bath & Body Works.

The popularity of Bath & Body Works has prompted an expansion. A renovation project added another 1,500 square feet to the existing store, creating a total of more than 4,800 square feet of retail space. Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections of fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, three-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Fan Zone by Hat Stop will specialize in caps, hats and other athletic apparel celebrating both professional and collegiate teams. The 5,048 square foot store will be located in the Target Concourse, next to Old Navy. It is scheduled to open in August.

Tea Story is a refreshing break from the ordinary. It is on track to open at the end of July between Macy’s and H&M. The 757 square foot shop will offer a tasty array of bubble teas, smoothies, milk teas and cultural snacks.

Salud! Bar & Grill will open this fall in a 7,500 square foot location next to the Olive Garden restaurant. Salud will offer family dining along with a sports bar atmosphere. Patrons will enjoy a delicious menu with a Tex-Mex flavor.

Also opening this fall will be the new Goldfish Swim School, located near Round 1 Entertainment. The 8,500 square foot facility will provide indoor, year-round swim instruction to children ages 4 months through 12 years old in a family-friendly setting. The school will feature highly trained instructors, small class sizes, a shiver-free 90- degree pool, a premier water-purification system, private changing rooms, warm showers, a snack bar and a retail shop. Parents will be able to watch lessons from an air conditioned viewing gallery. Lessons will begin in early fall and parents may register by visiting the website, goldfishss.com/puyallup or calling 253-356-0020.

Next door to the swim school, New Level 360 is already open, offering nearly 36,000 square feet of training space for young athletes. Local coaches created New Level 360 with the goal of giving kids in the region a year-round opportunity to develop their skills. The facility features a full baseball infield, batting cages and complete gym for conditioning. It offers both group and individual coaching. For more information or to register for training, send an email to info@newlevel360.com or call 253-732-3199

Homewood Suites by Hilton is an award-winning, all-suite, extended-stay hotel brand, with more than 530 pet-friendly locations across the U.S., Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean. The all-new, five-story hotel at the South Hill Mall complex is scheduled to open in 2024. It will offer 108 inviting, generous-sized suites. Each suite will feature separate living and sleeping areas and a fully equipped kitchen. Additional value-driven amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi and free hot breakfast.

After a brief hiatus, General Nutrition Center is returning to South Hill Mall in October, in a 1,560 square foot location near Center Court. Better known as GNC, it has been a favorite stop for health-conscious Americans for decades. It will feature all the products customers have come to enjoy, including nutritional supplements, vitamins, weight management formulations, beauty care and fitness accessories.

South Hill Mall, located at Highway 512 and South Meridian Street in Puyallup, Washington, has been serving the people of the South Sound area since 1988. South Hill Mall is owned and managed in association with the Cafaro family of companies, based in Niles, Ohio. Cafaro, one of the nation’s largest privately held shopping center developers, has developed more than 30 million square feet of retail space in 14 states. Learn more at www.cafarocompany.com.