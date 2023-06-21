Business Certification Workshop on June 28 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — As part of its ongoing work to address disparities for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, the City of Tacoma’s Equity in Contracting team is partnering with the Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises to host a business certification workshop and Q&A session on June 28, 2023, from 11 AM – 12:30 PM. This free event will be offered in a hybrid format, with virtual and in-person options to attend.

Gaining certification with the Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises is a critical step for historically underutilized businesses owned by minority, women, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals, as it enhances visibility with prime contractors and agencies across Washington state.

Questions about this event, or requests to receive information in an alternate format, may be directed to Gary Lizama at glizama@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5826. Workshop access details are available on makeittacoma.com.