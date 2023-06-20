Local Students Earn Dean’s List Recognition from George Fox University – The Suburban Times

Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2023 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

Anderson Island

Amelia Barrett, nursing

Fircrest

Cipriana Flores, elementary education

Lakewood

Luke Bolt, kinesiology

Claire Broughton, cinematic arts

Andrew Ehlers, financial services

Gracen Livingston, graphic design

Alex Mills, computer science

University Place

Aaron Fukai, business administration

Peter McKown, business administration

Lyla Roy, business administration

George Fox University is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 masters and doctoral degrees.