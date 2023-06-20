Local Students Earn Dean’s List Recognition from George Fox University – The Suburban Times

Local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2023 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
Anderson Island
- Amelia Barrett, nursing
Fircrest
- Cipriana Flores, elementary education
Lakewood
- Luke Bolt, kinesiology
- Claire Broughton, cinematic arts
- Andrew Ehlers, financial services
- Gracen Livingston, graphic design
- Alex Mills, computer science
University Place
- Aaron Fukai, business administration
- Peter McKown, business administration
- Lyla Roy, business administration
