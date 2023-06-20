Home in Tacoma Phase 2 Engagement Continues With Addition of Events on June 22 and 26 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma has added two more open house events to the six that have already been held for the Home in Tacoma Project. This is a multi-year effort to update Tacoma’s residential zoning to increase housing supply, choice and affordability.

The community is invited to these open houses to discuss how to get housing growth right for Tacoma, learn about the actions being considered, and hear how Home in Tacoma relates to housing bills recently adopted by the Washington State Legislature.

The two additional open houses include:

North Tacoma: Thursday, June 22, from 6-8 PM at Mason Middle School (3901 N. 28th St., Tacoma, WA 98407)

South Tacoma: Monday, June 26, from 6-8 PM at STAR Center (3873 S. 66th St. Tacoma, WA 98409)

More information about engagement opportunities as well as information about the project is available at cityoftacoma.org/homeintacoma.

Home in Tacoma is part of the City’s Affordable Housing Action Strategy (AHAS), which is a citywide effort to address Tacoma’s housing affordability crisis. The AHAS is comprised of 27 strategic actions aimed to create affordable housing, reduce or eliminate housing displacement and homelessness, and stabilize housing for families in Tacoma through policies, protections, and development incentives. For more information about AHAS, visit cityoftacoma.org/AHAS.